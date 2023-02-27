Blaise Tapp: Current vegetable supply issue highlights weaknesses in our food security

​When it comes to what we keep in our fridges and cupboards, we’ve come a long way since the 1980s.

I have vivid memories from nearly 40 years ago of the ‘big shop’, which happened roughly once every month by the way, being an official family outing because, back then, our local supermarket was a bit of a schlep, a good 20 minutes in the Mark 2 Ford Escort.

When you compare that reality to 2023, when the typical urban dweller has easy access to at least three decent sized supermarkets in their town. While this development certainly provides consumers with greater convenience, us traditionalists will point to the fact that, back then, communities were blessed with multiple independent butchers, greengrocers, bakers and fishmongers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now most of us are lucky if we have access to one of these and few would argue that we are worse off for it. Yes, the age of the supermarket has broadened our diet - as I write it is currently ‘German week’ in my nearest supermarket and my already bulging fridge and freezer now contain sausages and dumplings that only I will eat, but are our lives really any better for it?

I can remember tasting my very first olive when I was 10 years old - it was unlike anything else this uncultured kid from Stockport had experienced before - during a family holiday to Corfu. I’ve consumed tens of thousands of the blighters since and I don’t have to venture more than 600 yards to my local corner shop if I’m desperate to get my hands on a jar. Don’t get me started on the poshest store in town, where there are at least 10 different types to choose from.

Right now, we are in the middle of yet another crisis - this time there are shrill headlines and bulletins warning us all about a food shortage in supermarkets, although the reality is that some stores either don’t have or are rationing cucumbers, tomatoes, salad bag, peppers, cauliflower and broccoli.

We’re told that this shortage is due to unseasonal weather conditions in Europe, plus the fact that soaring energy prices mean that UK based growers have decided it isn’t cost effective to grow these items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We mustn’t forget that salad bags are, pretty much, the most discarded foodstuff in the UK with research showing that 40 per cent of it ends up in wheelie bins everywhere. This doesn’t strike me as the biggest deal.

I don’t know about you, but the idea of salad for tea when half the country is still wearing coats indoors isn’t one that fills me with a great deal of joy. This is still the weather for stews and anything else that you can whack in the slow cooker, all of which contain swedes and onions and can be eaten with cabbage - and guess what, they are all in season right now.

Back in the days when Grandstand was the only way to get a sports fix on a Saturday, I only ever saw a strawberry between June and, if we were lucky, the end of August. These days, they are a fresh produce aisle perennial, although I rarely buy them unless I know they are grown on these shores - not because I have a dog called Boris - but due to the inescapable fact that imported strawberries either hurt your teeth or taste like stale water.

Then there’s blueberries, which I am not sure were a thing when I was at school - they don’t strike me as fruit and veg drawer staple, although I am in deep trouble whenever I forget to pick up a punnet. They’re nice on posh muesli. Apparently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad