'Brand New With Tags' clothing at charity shop prices this autumn

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is your local charity hospice, providing free-of-charge, tailored end-of-life care at the Hospice and in your community at patients’ homes. On average, we help 340 local people at any one time who are living with a life-limiting illness, as well as their family and friends. With annual costs of over £10.5 million and an NHS grant of only 16%, the remainder of the costs are funded by the kindness and generosity of our amazing supporters.

One of the ways you support us is through our shops, where you can purchase wonderful pre-loved treasures, and quality, sustainable clothing.

Thanks to some wonderful donations, we’re excited to be able to bring you our first ‘Brand New With Tags’ event this autumn.

From 13th October, you will be able to visit any of our 12 shops and treat yourself to some unworn high street brand items at charity shop prices. With Christmas not too far away, this is an ideal opportunity to purchase stylish presents for family and friends.

St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester - Brand New With Tags Event 13th October 2025

Ryan Grist, Head of Retail at St Wilfrid’s, is looking forward to being able to welcome you to what will be an unmissable opportunity:

“We're so pleased to be able to announce St Wilfrid’s very first 'Brand New With Tags' event. Thanks to the donations of several well-known brands, there will be a range of branded clothes, bags and accessories for customers to choose from.

“This is a great opportunity for our supporters to donate towards a great cause while shopping sustainably – and being able to purchase something that little bit special.”

The event is on a ‘while stock lasts’ basis and will end when all the brand-new items have sold out. Don’t miss out!

For further information on our shop locations, please visit stwh.co.uk/shop