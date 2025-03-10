Brighton Theatre Group Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: review by Janet Lawrence

Having said all that, I can only say that this was the most crazy, bonkers and unusual story (by Roald Dahl) and show that BTG has ever put on. First time with them for this one. They’ve done all the popular musicals - more than once - since Mavis Ward first developed this company in 1968. Since then BTG’s yearly performances could challenge anything in the West End, and we’re lucky they’re ours, in Brighton.

The show ran four days, Wednesday to Saturday, two shows a day, with alternating actors for the younger principle parts like Charlie Bucket (Lennie Kerr and Santi Carter-Oliver); the chunky Augustus Gloop (Soli Haugham and Hadlee Snow).

The company has been a hotbed of talented youngsters, and adults who might even have developed their talents with BTG. Finding themselves centre of attention, and doing a marvellous job on stage.

So it was when the curtain came we find Grandpa Joe, tucked up in bed, left of stage. Remarkably played by the not-so-old Phil Nair-Brown, grey-haired and bearded for the part. Young Charlie is chatting to him. Then suddenly up pop two grandmas (Tani Cleary and Jane Ledsom) and Grandpa George (Andy Tiffen) at the side of the bed.

Clearly Charlie Bucket is the hero of the story. We see him at the beginning, talking about Willy Wonka who has a chocolate factory. Between Wonka, the cast and Charlie, we’re guided through the many wonders of Wonka’s most incredible factory, making chocolate. And there’s a competition: whoever finds one of five golden tickets, hidden in Wonka bars, will be invited to tour Wonka’s factory. Charlie has one!

Charlie writes/sings a letter to Willy Wonka, suggesting some things Wonka might want to invent, before being reminded in song by Mrs Bucket, his lovely mother (Karen Brazier), about his homework.

Scenes change as if by magic and suddenly we’re in front of the factory.

The story of Charlie’s final success, with the winning ticket, starts with Wonka in his top hat and colourful trousers, waistcoat and dinner jacket, in front of the factory building, declaring: “I make Chocolate”. Then he and his singers burst into the song The Candy Man, who ‘makes the world taste good’. And this is what this show does, in its dizzying dance routines, colourful costume changes and quirky relationships. Example: Fair- haired Mr Beauregarde (Philip Lloyd Davies) and his blonde, feisty young daughter Violet Beauregard (Iris Brooks-Turner and Isla Miles on alternate days).

Then there’s Mr Salt: benevolent father, played by Nathan Charman, and father to the spoiled and wilful Veruca Salt. She has another Wonka Bar ticket.

The stunning dance routines and costume themes made our heads reel, each scene an example of choreographer Jodie Michele’s precise direction.

It would take a tome to detail every talented character, relationship and scene in this complete departure from anything else BTG has staged. There were five dance ensembles, the main one, and the other four split into alternate twos over the four days. In bright colourful costumes. Imagine constructing all the different moves for these.

And that adorable diminutive chap with red dyed hair, Marcus Truman, not letting his dwarfism hold him back, playing Herman, Wonka’s assistant.

The extraordinary man-sized squirrels in Wonka’s factory nut room - enormous fur-made models. No stone unturned in this show.

We were guided through the many wonders of the world’s most incredible factory by Willy Wonka, the eccentric owner, who had reasons of his own to open the doors to a select group of chocolate-loving children.

The 12-piece orchestra, musical director Dan Lacey, held the songs, dance and incidental music together, somewhere down in the front where you could hear them but not see them.

Charlie has the winning ticket and is invited to take over Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

And so - without naming the entire cast - it’s safe to say they all interacted, gelled, worked and sang together to perform this amazing one-off show that can match any professional version ever staged or filmed.

1 . Contributed Dance Ensemble scene Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Ballet dance scene Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Charlie with winning ticket Photo: Submitted