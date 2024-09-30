Buck Barn and the Mysterious Cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Why are there so many cars parked at Buck Barn’s McDonald’s?

With the recent news that the area at Buck Barn will be transformed to ease traffic congestion and to increase the available establishments, the mystery of the parked vehicles has always baffled locals.

For years there have been an abundance of vehicles void of drivers parked up like unwanted dogs after Christmas.

Currently there are 47 official parking spaces, but you can add on another 10 spaces with the kamikaze style dump and run parking. Once the work has been completed there will be 136 official parking spaces.

Busy Buck Barn

For example, on 28th September at 1510 hours the writer attended the venue against his better judgement, and saw “the road to hell” in all its glory. Absolutely packed out with vehicles everywhere but no customers. I was the only patron in Asda and McDonald’s had around a dozen bottom feeders.

The queue for the drive thru had around ten cars, so where were all the people who had parked?

With no where else to go, no train station, no casino in sight I had to enquire with the two staff.

I was told that they had no idea where all the vehicles come from. With two employees on site in Asda and eight in McDonald’s, the enigma deepens.

Will 136 new parking spaces be enough? Or will more mysterious cars appear. As once said in a famous movie, “build it and they will come”. Only time will tell.