Business Bites - A New Solution For Empty Premises

Chichester has a vibrant high street, despite the obvious gaps such as the former House of Fraser building. There are several great independent shops and more popping up all the time it seems. Another independent bookshop is to open on South Street. Chichester BID recently held a photoshoot as part of a campaign to champion local business. The shots looked professional, and it seemed like lots of businesses were involved. This is all very encouraging, but the overall picture of our high street’s health is a little murkier.

Last month the British Heart Foundation furniture store on South Street closed its doors for the last time. This was a grateful addition to fill the void left by Argos when Sainsbury's moved all those stores in-branch. It was a shop I would often pop into when I was in town and there seemed to be a steady flow of custom, supported by their online shop. The notice of its closing seemed to be abrupt so when I asked the team why it was closing, they said it was simply the rent was now too high.

I understand commercial landlords need to operate in a way that is beneficial to them as well as the high-street. But unless they are planning to copy the former Wiley site and convert the place into flats, I can’t imagine it’s an especially desirable location. The former Wildwood space on the same street is still vacant. And the independent art shop on that strip didn’t last all that long (it is now an architect’s firm). The new millinery is a great little shop, but it is in a period property full of character. The former Argos space can hardly offer that.

I was pleased to come across what could be a great solution for long term empty sites like the former House of Fraser building that fills a significant portion of West Street. High Street Rental Auctions are a power for local authorities to require landlords to rent out persistently vacant commercial properties to new tenants such as local independent or community groups. These were introduced as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 but I have never heard mention of them until the government provided an update earlier this summer.

Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies

Wouldn’t it be great if we could use this to get the House of Fraser building back in business? If a series of independent traders got together just think what could be achieved. These auctions don’t even need to target the entire store. Parts of sites can be made available as well as complete buildings. So even if the ground floor was trading again, that would be infinitely better than the current status quo.

Of course the high street’s health is a complex one, as much to do with the cost of living crisis as it is to do with high rents and undoubtedly a number of other factors. But it’s encouraging to see that vacant lots don’t have to be merely tolerated.