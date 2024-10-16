Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A monthly column looking at business issues in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While I run a remote business, the power of in-person relationship building remains vitally important. We meet as a team bi-monthly, and I like to get out and network as much as possible. So, the September meeting of the Last Friday Club in Chichester felt like a great opportunity to get back into the swing of things after a long summer.

Chichester has some great business networking opportunities. I’ve mentioned Dementia Support’s Corporate Ladies Club before. My September visit to The Last Friday Club at Rume 2 in Crane Street was a first for me. It is so popular that sessions regularly get booked out and I had to join the waiting list before a space was available. It’s easy to see why. I was really impressed with both the venue and the mix of people there. The sessions are free to attend and offer coffee and baked treats so what isn’t there to like? It’s also an early start so it means you can get back to your desk at a reasonable time to tackle the day. If you’re doing business locally and haven’t been to one of these sessions, I would get yourself to one soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was lovely to bump into Louise Duggan, a local artist and force of nature while at the session. Louise launched the Sussex Creative Art Network CIC this summer, which lead to the creation of Chichester CAN. It’s aim is to introduce a variety of art forms to the Chichester community, empower artists and provide a platform for voices to be heard. It is currently in the process of fundraising, with several initiatives in the pipeline. One of its key efforts will be the Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year competition. For more information and to learn more about how you can support the organisation visit the website www.chichestercan.org. I never stop being blown away by how creative Chichester is. This is surely good for business and provides a little hope while we wait with bated breath for the outcome of the 30th October long anticipated Budget.

Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies, Business Ambassador Sage House, Dementia Support

While on Crane Street for the Rume 2 networking event it was lovely to see the Guilty Cyclist shop still going strong. The business has now confirmed that is has transitioned from a temporary pop-up shop to a permanent fixture. It just goes to show that retail businesses beyond cafes can thrive in the city centre!

If you’re looking to try something a bit different to get out of your comfort zone, local charity Dementia Support is looking for volunteers to help with street collections in Chichester City Centre on Saturday 23rd November between 10am – 4pm. If you’d like to get involved you can contact Debbie Budd directly: [email protected] or 01243 888691. Dementia Support run several events a month, that are a mixture of fundraising and community engagement. You can see a full list of these on their website www.dement

In an update from my previous column, I have had a number of parents with special educations needs (SEN) children impacted by the 20% VAT on school fees contact me. There seems to be a sense of relief that someone at least acknowledges their predicament. As it is, there is a national shortage of Educational Psychologists required to create EHCPs children with special educational needs require to have any chance of their needs being met in mainstream education. To give an indication of how stark this shortage is, research from the Association of Educational Psychologists found that almost 9 in 10 local authorities struggle to recruit Educational Psychologists. While my previous article outlined the response of our MP Jess Brown-Fuller in private correspondence, no statement publicly has been forthcoming. Only last week Bognor Regis & Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths raised the matter in the House of Commons. This was covered in this paper but to summarise she stated “This policy would damage the significant contribution Independent schools make to special educational needs and disabilities provision”. So, if you’d like our Chichester MP to raise the issue publicly I would urge you to contact her. You can find out how best to do this by using the aptly named website https://www.theyworkforyou.com/.