Business Bites - Summer Slow Down? Make the Most of a Quieter August.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monthly business column by Lucia Barbato, CEO Ilex Content Strategies & Business Ambassador Dementia Support, Sage House.

The height of summer can be a tricky time for business. If you’re in the hospitality sector you’re likely worked off your feet and making the much-needed revenue to see you through the quieter periods. If you’re in almost any other sector, things will be slowing down in August.

It’s important to recharge but quieter periods also offer an opportunity to spend some time to research, plan and develop your business and yourself. People are always committed to making New Years resolutions in January, when the weather is miserable, and motivation is hard. I’ve always thought the back-to-school year is a much better time to take stock and improve things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, if you’re looking to make the most of the rest of the summer, here are my top five tips for August:

Lucia Barbato, CEO, Ilex Content Strategies & Business Ambassador, Sage House

1. Get networking. Chichester has a variety of networking opportunities available to local businesses. As a business ambassador for Dementia Support, I attend as many of the Corporate Ladies Club events as I can. They are an informal way to make new connections in a lovely setting at Goodwood Hotel. The network is free for women to join. If you aren’t already registered sign up here. If it’s not for you, why not suggest it to a friend or colleague?

2. Give something back. If you manage a team of people have you considered factoring in time to improve teamwork and communication? This can be something as simple as a day out of the office supporting one of our amazing local charities. I took my team to Stonepillow on Terminus Road, Chichester, just before the last bank holiday. We helped the team there get the site ready for a weekend of sales. It was great fun, the charity made more sales as a result and it didn’t cost us anything. But my team spent quality time away from computers and worked together on achieving a common goal. It was so good we’ll be back again next month!

3. Read a good book. Even those that don’t read as a hobby often have something on the go over the summer break. This doesn’t have to be a novel. Non-fiction is a great way to pass the time and learn something new. The best non-fiction I’ve read recently is ‘How to win an information war’ by Peter Pomerantsev. It tells the story of German-born Englishman Sefton Delmer, whose radio broadcasts were used to subvert Goebbels’ propaganda during World War II. The book offers a fascinating history and insight into the importance of propaganda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Get a ticket to see Oliver! Chichester Festival Theatre’s summer musical is outstanding this year. I was there on opening night, and it was amazing. Before it moves onto London’s West End make sure you book to see it. Tickets are still available, with good availability for dates in August. You can check out Gary Shipton’s review of the show here. It will be uplifting!

5. Support a local business. There are so many great local businesses. I recently came across Slow Grow Farm in Graffham which I plan to visit this weekend. The farm has a small, native herd of grass-fed cows which produce artisan cheese, as well as woodland pigs reared for charcuterie. The farm has recently been awarded a grant by the District Council to buy a commercial freezer and display fridge for their new retail base. I’m looking forward to sampling their goods this weekend.

However you spend the rest of what is finally becoming a glorious summer, I hope it leaves you invigorated and ready to hit the ground running in September.

You can now send your news reports direct to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register:https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD Select Sussex World from the menu.

We look forward to hearing from you.