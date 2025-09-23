Business Bites: Theatre, graduates and the dire state of the jobs market

I was lucky enough to attend the supporters’ lunch at the Chichester Festival Theatre on Friday.

It’s always interesting to learn more about the organisations that we perhaps take for granted and assume will always be there for us. The reality is that Chichester Festival Theatre, which is a non-profit, receives limited funding from the district council and national arts council. Of course, running costs continue to climb so the funding has to stretch further. As well as loyal audiences it relies heavily on support from business. This is vital to be able to put on such high quality work and run a large youth theatre network that brings the magic of theatre (both on and off stage) to a broad cross section of local children.

As well as offering a space for creativity to flourish, the theatre also contributes approximately £26 million per annum to the local economy. People travel in to see these fabulous shows and spend their money locally. It also puts Chichester firmly on the map as a destination for world class performances. As I have always said, Chichester packs a mighty creative punch for a town of its size and should be nationally recognised for it. I am delighted that my company can contribute, albeit in a very small way, to the theatre’s important work. If you are a local business and would like to get involved, you can find out more here: https://www.cft.org.uk/support-us/corporate

Last week also saw a troubling report by James Reed, CEO of Reed recruitment, about the dire state of the employment market faced by graduates. No doubt the increase in national insurance and minimum wage has resulted in fewer vacancies. The rapid advance of Artificial Intelligence has another part to play in removing the admin heavy tasks traditionally given to entry level starters. But there are still roles out there for ambitious graduates.

I’ve been interviewing candidates for the last couple of weeks for an entry level position in my Chichester based company. What has struck me is how ill-prepared many of these candidates are when they come to the interview stage. A number of them simply hadn’t done their homework. I had one person tell me that they didn’t read the news because they didn’t trust journalists. This was for a job in a communications agency where media relations was on the job spec.

For too long students have been told that their degree will be enough to set them apart. The reality is that no one qualification has ever been enough to land your dream job, or indeed any job. As an employer I’m more interested in seeing that you can manage your time, you’re resilient, you have initiative and an appetite to learn and that you are committed to joining the industry.

We work exclusively with technology and telecoms companies, so I always ask why candidates are interested in joining this industry. Given that cyber-attacks and AI are making headlines almost daily I would expect anyone looking to join that industry to at least be able to make small talk about these aspects of it. All too often however the interviews are more about what we can offer as a company, as opposed to why the candidate is a great fit for us. While this may once have been the dynamic, it is clear that this attitude won’t set you apart from the competition.

So, having been interviewing for many years, here is my advice for those looking to land their first job:

Lucia Barbato CEO Ilex Content Strategies

Read: Most business roles involve writing. Academic writing and business writing are very different. Reading the news from a variety of sources will help you build up a better understanding of business writing. Your business also exists within a wider industry and world, so being aware of what is going on is crucial for business success.

Work: If you don’t need to work until you land your first job then volunteer. Any role, whether at your local supermarket or volunteering at a charity shop, will teach you skills that will be valuable to an employer. It also demonstrates commitment, an ability to manage your time and a willingness to work with a diverse group of people.

Do your homework: If you are fortunate enough to get an interview, make sure you spend plenty of time researching the company, the role and the wider industry it operates in. You’ll be expected to show an interest in the role and the best way to do that is to demonstrate that you have taken the time to understand the company you are applying to and the world it operates in. This will also help you form some questions for the interviewer that can again show that you really want the role.

Keep up with your hobbies: Employers want well rounded individuals with interests beyond work. Be prepared to talk about your interests. If you like reading, be ready to talk about what you have just read or are reading now. If its films, likewise. Saying that you don’t have time for hobbies because you are job hunting won’t give you the edge over other candidates. As well as making you a more interesting person to talk to, it is understood that a good work/life balance is important to wellbeing and resilience. Make sure you have a life outside of work you can talk about.

Be clear about what you bring to the table: The interview should be less about what the business can do for you, and more about why you’d be an asset to the team. Employers want to invest their time and energy training people who look like they will want to stick around and grow with them. When asked about your five-year plan it is therefore naïve to suggest that you’ll be business rivals or doing something entirely different. Even if you don’t really have a plan, a future employer wants reassurance that you’ll be committed to the role and see it as an opportunity to develop, rather than a mercenary stop along the way.

It is a challenging market for people trying to break into their chosen career. Most people no longer have linear employment paths, and it is understood that there will be plenty of transferable skills that candidates can pick up. But the situation is also tricky for businesses now. Global and national economic uncertainty are real concerns, and no business ever wants to have to make redundancies. It has therefore never been more important to ensure that those you have on your team are the most suited for these turbulent times. Simply having a degree is not enough.