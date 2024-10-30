Business Bites: What does the Budget mean for Chichester businesses?

Lucia Barbato is CEO of Ilex Content Strategies based in Chichester, West Sussex and an ambassador for Dementia Support. Here she gives her verdict on the Chancellor's budget.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were all braced for the worst, but what will the budget mean in real terms for local businesses? Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of the British economy. Without their success, there can be no visions for long term growth and prosperity. Government data states that as of 2023 there were 5.6 million small businesses. The Federation of Small Business says that the South East has 852,000 of these, second only to London (1 million). A budget that hits small businesses hard will therefore have a disproportionately large impact on our region compared to others.

Running a business isn’t easy. It’s a 24/7, 365 day a year obligation. Business owners feel the weight of responsibility to both clients and their staff. A small business is one that has under 50 employees, and I’d wager that the majority of local businesses in our area are considerably smaller. They are teams that work together and build real relationships. There must be some incentive for people to take on these responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality is that while wages must increase to meet inflation, any regulatory demands for increased wages and contributions to employer national insurance will have a knock-on effect on wage growth and new hires. Most businesses don’t operate with huge profit margins and this new money must come from somewhere. I predict wage increases will slow down, and companies will make fewer new hires in the immediate future. This will be a problem for those trying to enter the job market and begin to build a career. Businesses will be forced to grow slower. The environment necessitates caution.

Lucia Barbato, CEO, Ilex Content Strategies (www.ilexcontent.com)

The real issue is whether it is worth having a small business at all in this current climate. If you are able to operate under the VAT threshold and can be a sole trader, what is the point of taking on greater responsibilities of apprentices and employees and the increased tax bill if in real terms, your anxieties go up, but that isn’t felt in your wallet? What the treasury is relying on is business growth. That’s businesses that hire and train people, invest in services such as office space and insurance, and give to the economy as well as treasury coffers.

It is too soon to say how business will react to this budget. Will consumers feel like they have enough left at the end of the month to spend on goods and services? Will there be an appetite for investment? The essential test will be, will entrepreneurs feel sufficiently compensated to take on the risk of starting and running a business at all? And will there be sufficient incentives to encourage those small business owners who do, to take the gamble to expand and take on employees and apprentices? Government data shows that since 2020 there has been a decline of 7.1% in the overall business population. For long term success, this needs to change into an upwards direction.

If we want to upskill our workforce and be future ready, digital transformation alone won’t be sufficient. Technology isn’t a magic pill that will solve all business woes. The reality is that we need responsible business owners who are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to have businesses that can take on staff and train them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am very proud to run a successful international business that takes school leavers and graduates and trains them up with a career path. Most of the people who have been trained by us, either on our graduate scheme or through one of our apprenticeships, has continued on their journey in tech and telecoms marketing if they have decided to move on. I am delighted that we have people building their careers in the business and we are growing together. But if I was starting out now, would I have the same enthusiasm I had when we launched 12 years ago? I’m not so sure.