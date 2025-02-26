Challenging times for the Manhood Peninsula
Dr Jill Sutcliffe, co-founder (2004) of the Manhood Wildlife and Heritage group, described an EU funded project (2004-7). Some proposals from this have already been implemented and most notable is the Medmerry scheme, praised at the world climate conference, COP26. Jill described the importance of planting hedges as wildlife corridors and the restoration of drainage channels - habitats for water voles, a nationally protected species. Salt marshes (in long decline) and crustacean habitats and sediment movements along the coastline are also valuable habitats being monitored and conserved where possible.
Dr Carolyn Cobbold stressed the importance of cooperation between layers of local government, government agencies, landowners, wildlife groups such as the RSPB and voluntary groups, all contributing to good progress in the Manhood Peninsula Partnership’s over 24 years. (Would Medmerry have happened without this group and our two speakers, the audience wondered)
Carolyn also gave updating on the government’s current consultations on changing the land use framework in England and how this could affect the area. She said the consultations don’t sufficiently address or seek to protect salt marshes which soak up carbon and reduce coastal flooding by absorbing wave power hitting the shoreline. Her other point was that local input to planning such as is provided by the MPP is a vital resource deserving a meaningful role in any new planning framework.
Carolyn also mentioned another consultation which may move the process for protecting local wildlife to a more strategic level: instead of compensating locally for biodiversity impacts of new housing sites, the process becomes streamlined, developers possibly paying into a pot. Someone, somewhere weighs up regional/national interests. Transition Town Chichester website details these consultations, for reading and response: https://www.transitionchichester.org/consultations/