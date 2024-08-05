Check: Are you eligible for Pension Credit?

Last week was a bit like the end of term for parliament before it began its summer recess. During August I will mostly be working at home, and these weeks will give me some time to focus on getting my office staffed and up and running. There’s certainly lots to do.

In those final two days in Westminster though, we began to see Labour lift the lid on its plans now that it is the government.

In a statement on the state of public finances, the Chancellor announced plans to cut the pensioners' winter fuel allowance, sparing only those on pension credit.

For me this struck a painful chord. Growing up, I watched my grandfather struggle with the cold. He didn’t like turning on the heating for fear of a large bill, and he was very reluctant to accept help from my parents. We could see his health suffer as a result.

Alison with Jo and Bella from the Burgess Hill Creative Community.

A warm home is crucial for good health, especially for the elderly. Many pensioners, often unaware of their pension credit eligibility, will face harsh winters without sufficient support. This policy seems a step too far, and the anxiety in my mailbox from Mid Sussex residents reflects this unease.

It is estimated that close to one million pensioner households are eligible for pension credit but don’t claim it. If you aren’t sure whether you are eligible for pension credit, you can find out online, or by calling the government’s Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.

Last Friday I enjoyed meeting the team from the Burgess Hill Creative Community who for the last year have been operating many wonderful sessions for budding ceramicists, dressmakers and artists. It was great to see their work exhibited, and to appreciate the community spirit that they are building at the Kiln in the Martlets Shopping Centre.

If you have school aged children, I hope they (and you) are enjoying the holidays. It can be a tricky time, especially if you are trying to balance work and childcare.

Don’t forget that our district and town councils are putting on a variety of free events over the holidays like Playdays, a Teddy Bear’s picnic at Muster Green and the giant sand pit on Church Walk in Burgess Hill. Check online to see what’s on.