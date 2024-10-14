Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice: Bereavement support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Each October, Baby Loss Awareness Week marks a nationwide time of reflection to support families facing the loss of a child, whether during pregnancy, birth, or shortly afterwards.

Here at Chestnut Tree House, we invited our bereaved parents to a drop-in session led by our Chaplain Chris Gercke where they could meet, find comfort and support. Together, we tied ribbons to a tree and lit candles in memory of their children.

Baby Loss Awareness Week also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss; the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey; and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and to save babies’ lives.

Chris has written a blog for us, sharing his experience of supporting families. He acknowledges it can be daunting, trying to support someone who has experienced such a loss. And while we might struggle with our own feelings and worry about what to say, the most important thing is to make sure the parents know they are not alone.

We know beyond Chestnut Tree House, there are so many more families affected by the loss of a baby. So, we also recorded a special moment of reflection film with the lighting of a candle which can be shared at any time of year.

Together, the glow of these individual lights will always shine brightly, and we can find a huge amount of comfort in that.