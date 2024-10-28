It’s half term for parents across the country and at Chestnut Tree House we’ve been gearing up for a week packed with activities for our children, young people and their families.

We’ve had Halloween parties, a trip to Herstmonceux Observatory for siblings, and even a mermaid experience in our heated hydrotherapy pool!

While the holidays are a busy time for our Activities Team, these amazing colleagues work throughout the year to create events in-house and out in the community, too. This way, even those who can’t get to the House can join us in a way that works for them.

Recently, the Team organised visits to a young person at home who had been unable to get out and about for over a year.

Head of Clinical Services Sharon Wheeler

Listening to his wishes, they created activities and goals to suit him. For another young person on an extended stay in hospital, the Team paid visits to his bedside playing bingo and even creating their own Marvel-type comic!

Their role covers a far wider remit than is realised and they are always looking for more ways to improve qualities of life.

For parents of children with life-limiting conditions and complex care needs, much of day-to-day life – let alone school holidays – can be a battle.

Alleviating even a little of this pressure is crucial to enable those parents to continue to care for their child at home.

A huge thanks to all those who support our work.

From activities to nursing, catering to administration and more, these teams are helping families throughout the year.