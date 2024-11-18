Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice: Partnerships bring magic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas came early for some of our children and families this month as Chestnut Tree House turned into a winter wonderland thanks to some elves from Hobbycraft.

The arts and crafts superstore supports Together for Short Lives – the leading UK charity for children with life-shortening conditions and all those who support, love and care for them, including children’s hospices.

We were delighted to be selected to be the location for their Christmas advert. A team of Christmas hat and jumper-wearing elves decked our entrance hall with traditional paper chains, twinkling fairy lights, and colourful Christmas trees. Toy trains whirred around the tracks and gingerbread houses glowed invitingly. Then the doors opened and our children and families stepped in.

It was beyond heartwarming to see their reaction to this unexpected magical Christmas makeover. Chestnut Tree House is a special place where we make memories every day - and we treasure opportunities like this.

Zac and his family enjoyed the Christmas makeover at Chestnut Tree House thanks to Hobbycraft.

Children’s hospices are reliant on fundraising for the majority of their income. Corporate support is an important part of that for all charities. Hobbycraft’s long-standing charity partnership with Together for Short Lives, for example, has raised £3.2m since it began in 2012, which is enough to fund 1,280 months of hospice care.

So be inspired. See the advert for yourselves at www.chestnut.org.uk/hobbycraft and if you’re in business and want to get in touch with our corporate team about how we could work together, you don’t have to dress as an elf to do so! We’d love to hear from you.