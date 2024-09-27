Chestnut Tree House: Did you have a hoot with us this summer?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Throughout July and August, 30 uniquely decorated owl sculptures stood in public spaces in Chichester and Arundel. Another 30 smaller owls nested in local shops and businesses. The Little Hoot ran in parallel with the main trail, with schools and groups decorating their own owls.

I’m delighted to tell you that The Big Hoot has raised more than £150,000 so far for Chestnut Tree House, with fundraising still coming in. The trail culminated in an online auction on 19 September, with hundreds of people joining to place their bids for their favourite owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the sculptures attracted fierce competition, with bidders battling until the last moment. The first owl to sell was Night Owl by Jina Gelder Illustration going under the hammer for £3,500. Jina is a wildlife artist from the North East whose design was inspired by her love of exploring the outdoors with her family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chestnut Tree House celebrates its 21st anniversary this year and The Big Hoot was our main fundraising effort. I am very proud of what it achieved – both in terms of fundraising and awareness of the vital work we do at Chestnut Tree House. The trail delighted thousands of residents and visitors, who came from all over the UK to engage with our beautiful owls.

Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House, Sharon Wheeler

I’d like to thank our sponsors, artists and everyone who came out to see the owls this summer. All the money raised will help us support local children with life-limiting conditions and their families.