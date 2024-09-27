Chestnut Tree House: Did you have a hoot with us this summer?
I’m delighted to tell you that The Big Hoot has raised more than £150,000 so far for Chestnut Tree House, with fundraising still coming in. The trail culminated in an online auction on 19 September, with hundreds of people joining to place their bids for their favourite owls.
Some of the sculptures attracted fierce competition, with bidders battling until the last moment. The first owl to sell was Night Owl by Jina Gelder Illustration going under the hammer for £3,500. Jina is a wildlife artist from the North East whose design was inspired by her love of exploring the outdoors with her family.
Chestnut Tree House celebrates its 21st anniversary this year and The Big Hoot was our main fundraising effort. I am very proud of what it achieved – both in terms of fundraising and awareness of the vital work we do at Chestnut Tree House. The trail delighted thousands of residents and visitors, who came from all over the UK to engage with our beautiful owls.
I’d like to thank our sponsors, artists and everyone who came out to see the owls this summer. All the money raised will help us support local children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
