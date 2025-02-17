Chestnut Tree House: Future-proofing hospice care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hospice care is much more than people often realise, and families who use our services tend to be amazed by the wide range of support available to immediate family, as well as those receiving care.

The demand for children’s hospice care is increasing, and although we receive some funding from the government, almost a fifth of our income comes from people leaving us a gift in their Will. This generosity ensures we can continue providing specialist care for future generations.

This is why we are proud to be one of more than 143 hospices taking part in the "This is Hospice Care" campaign, a national initiative led by Hospice UK.

The aim is to raise awareness about the scope of support and care hospices offer, whilst, also highlighting the importance of gifts in Wills.

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

We must plan for the future, and this type of gift allows us to do just that. It helps us continue providing a safe space for families, care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions, and, ultimately, make a difficult situation less lonely or daunting.

If you are interested in finding out more about leaving a gift in your Will please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/wills