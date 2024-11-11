Chestnut Tree House: Rowing the Atlantic for Chestnut

While many of us are looking at the run up to Christmas as our next big challenge, for one grandfather from Pulborough, rowing the Atlantic is top of his to-do list!

David Coles will be heading to Tenerife this month and setting sail for Antigua on December 1. The journey will take approximately 45 days, with ten crew members rowing for three hours on, three hours off, 24 hours a day – and he’s doing it all to raise money for Chestnut Tree House.

Since the beginning of April, David has already logged 670 miles and raised more than £1,000. As a retired Navy Search and Rescue pilot, he’s no stranger to adrenaline.

And a good job too as the weather en route, we’re told, can be challenging. David said there may even be days when the team can’t row and end up going backwards. “But you can’t give up,” he notes. “You just have to start again when the weather changes.”

And these are sentiments we very much share here at Chestnut Tree House. Like David, we focus on living life to the full and making memories together.

We’re so often stopped in our tracks by sheer acts of support like this. Our local community means the world to us too. It costs almost £6 million a year to provide care at Chestnut, and we couldn’t do it without the like of David and everyone else who stands side-by-side with us supporting local children’s hospice care. Thank you.

You can support David here: .justgiving.com/page/rowing-for-chestnut-tree-house-childrens-hospice