Chichester BID Column: Chichester Cathedral's 950th anniversary celebrations

By Oliver Tubb, Head of Marketing and Communications at Chichester Cathedral and Director of Chichester BID

2025 marks the 950th anniversary of Chichester Cathedral, a landmark central to the city of Chichester’s history and cultural heritage. Chichester950, our year-long celebration of this milestone anniversary, will feature a vibrant programme of events, including the opening of Religion, Rebellion & Reformation on 14th February, a concert Together in Unity in May celebrating our choral legacy, TrinityFest on the Cathedral Green in June and a spectacular light show within the Cathedral’s Nave in October.

The celebrations will also offer several family-oriented activities, beginning with Draw950 on Saturday 15th February. From 10am to 3pm, the floor of our ancient Nave will become a canvas for families to come and illustrate significant moments from the Cathedral’s nine centuries of history.

Collaborating with Chichester BID and the city’s business community is really important to us here at the Cathedral. Throughout the year we are developing a range of activities including trails around the city, which we hope will drive positive footfall to the city.

Chichester950 is not only an opportunity to celebrate the Cathedral’s rich history but also a chance to look ahead. By working together, we aim to build even stronger connections with the businesses that are the heart of Chichester and who help make the city so unique.

It’s going to be an exciting year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to join in the celebrations.