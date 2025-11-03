Chichester BID: In my view - The Sloe Fair: A living tradition of Chichester

Jeremy Brown, Property Director for Heartwood Collection and Chichester BID Director

By Jeremy Brown, Property Director for Heartwood Collection and Chichester BID Director

Walking past Northgate car park recently, you couldn’t help but notice the fairground setting up for the annual Sloe Fair. I knew a little about its origins, but I thought I’d find out more...

The Sloe Fair is one of the oldest recorded annual fairs in England. Its beginnings can be traced back to a royal charter granted in 1107 (or 1108), when Henry I, King of England, gave Ralph de Luffa, then Bishop of Chichester, the right to hold a fair for eight days at a date of the bishop’s choosing.

Under the original charter, the fair was to begin on the feast day of Saint Faith the Virgin (6 October) and continue until the feast of Edward the Confessor (12 October). The name “Sloe Fair” is believed to derive from a sloe tree that once stood on the original fair field just outside Chichester’s North Gate.

Over the past 900 years, the fair has evolved significantly. In its medieval form, it was primarily a commercial event—a major venue for trade held on feast days and under charter rights. As time went on, the fair transformed from a market for livestock and goods into one focused on entertainment, amusements, and fairground rides.

The date of the fair also changed. With the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in Britain in 1752, and to avoid confusion with the Michaelmas Fair (September 29), the event was moved to October 20.

Despite wars and the challenges of modern times, the Sloe Fair’s charter rights have always been preserved. Even when the fair could not operate fully - such as during World War II or the Covid-19 pandemic - a single ride or caravan was placed on the site to maintain the tradition.

Nowadays, the fair opens for a few hours on October 20. With the heavy rain they had on the day this year, it was good to see that people still turned out to support the fairground operators and keep this centuries-old tradition alive.