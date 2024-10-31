Chichester’s MP will hold the Government’s “feet to the fire” on extra NHS funding

Chichester MP, Jess Brown-Fuller, who is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Primary Care and Hospitals, promised residents that she will hold the Government’s “feet to the fire” in response to the Autumn Budget.

“The extra funding for the NHS in the Budget must now be delivered for residents, including through extra GP and dentist appointments as well as more support to cut cancer care wait times,” said Jess.

The Lib Dems have also called for urgent cross-party talks on social care, adding that fixing social care will also be crucial to take pressure off local health services and give older people the care they need.

“We’re campaigning for urgent, real improvements for our local health services. Now this Government needs to deliver, anything less will be a total disappointment. People were fed up with years of broken promises from the Conservatives. This new Government can't now kick the can down the road,” said Jess.