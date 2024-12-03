Chris Ward MP: update on the Meridian Centre re-development

As your MP, the redevelopment of the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven is a top priority. I know how frustrated many people are at the lack of progress at the site – in particular the proposed new Morrisons.

So I’ve been working with residents groups, councillors and Morrisons themselves to do everything possible to sure this development progresses. My Team and I are now holding reg

The major issue for Morrisons has been the lack of interest in the wider retail space in the centre. This has led Morrisons to revise their plans, but crucially I’ve had reassurance from Morrisons that they remain committed to the site and that the library and town hall will remain part of the development.

Morrisons are currently finalising revised plans, and are expecting these to be confirmed by the end of the year. Once ready, the next step will be securing revised planning permission – which should not take long. After that, the much-anticipated work can hopefully begin.

Chris Ward MP at the Merdian Centre

This is a step forward. But let’s be honest: after all the delays we’ve already seen, further hold-ups aren’t good enough. Residents deserve better, which is why I’m pushing for a temporary Morrisons to open in the meantime. This would get a shop up and running much more quickly, providing more choice and helping lower living costs.

The good news? Morrisons are open to the idea, and my team are working with them to see if it can happen. My focus is on getting this interim solution up and running as quickly as possible, so residents don’t have to wait any longer.

Your voices are essential in this, and I’ll keep you updated as further steps are taken. Together, I hope we can ensure this development delivers for our community.

Let me know your thoughts or questions anytime. My new constituency office is now up and running at 113 St George’s Road, BN2 1EA, so please get in touch or email [email protected].