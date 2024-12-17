Christmas message to Polegate residents from the town's Mayor

As the festive season is upon us, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past year and extend my heartfelt wishes to each and every one of you. I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a safe, healthy, and happy Christmas along with a peaceful and prosperous New Year to all in Polegate.

It is a privilege and honour to continue serving as the town’s Mayor and one I shall never take for granted, I have attended as many functions as possible to help raise the profile of our town, community groups, local charities, individuals and businesses doing great work locally.

Since being re-elected Mayor in May I have attended over sixty civic engagements many in the town and others across Sussex where I have been extremely proud to represent Polegate. As Mayor, I will continue to visit as many places and people as possible. I would like to thank the people of Polegate for the opportunity to represent them, and my colleagues at the Town Council for all their administrative support throughout.

Throughout the year I have welcomed dignitaries from across East Sussex to the town to highlight the great things happening here. In November we welcomed a Deputy Lieutenant to our remembrance day parade, and recently I hosted the first civic carol service in the town’s history where I was fortunate and delighted to welcome the Lord Lieutenant and the High Sheriff. My thanks also goes to Polegate Drama Group for their continued support in helping host two civic receptions. I’m extremely proud to support the group and look forward to taking Mayors from across the area to their pantomime in January.

I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure you all that everyone at Polegate Town Council will continue to do everything in our power to make our town an even stronger and better place to live and work.

I would like to extend my personal thanks and greetings to those who continue to look after us, and keep us safe, particularly throughout the festive period – NHS health staff, fire and rescue, police, and carers. Thank you, for all that you do.

On behalf of all the members and staff at Polegate Town Council, I wish Polegate residents “A Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Cllr. Dan Dunbar – Mayor of Polegate

Polegate Town Council