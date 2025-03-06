Citizen's Advice: I’ve recently found myself living alone. My council tax bill is due soon, and I’m worried I won’t be able to afford to pay it on my own. What can I do?

If you’re the only adult living in your home, your council tax bill can be reduced by a quarter. You’ll need to tell the council someone has moved out of your home and the date that they left. You’re entitled to the discount from when they moved out - even if it was a while ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the council works out how many people live in a property, there are certain people that don’t count - they’re called ‘disregarded people’. This includes under-18s, full-time students, long-term hospital patients, people with severe mental impairments, and many more. You can check our website for more information on disregarded people.

In some situations, everyone living in a home is disregarded. If this is the case, the council tax bill will be reduced by half. If everyone in a home is a student or severely mentally impaired, there’ll be no council tax to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you live with an adult who isn’t disregarded, but who is on a low income or receives certain benefits, you might be able to get a discount called a ‘second adult rebate’. You can find out more about getting a second adult rebate on our website.

Lewes District Citizens Advice is a local charity helping people find a way forward with their problems. We provide free, impartial, confidential advice

If you or someone you live with is disabled, this can also affect your council tax banding. If your home has been adapted, you can ask to be placed down one band. For example, if you’re living in a band C property that has been adapted for a disabled resident, you should only be charged council tax for a band B property.

There’s also something called Council Tax Reduction, which is designed for people on low incomes. The council will ask for details about your income and circumstances, to check if you’re eligible. If you are, they’ll reduce the amount of council tax you have to pay.

When it comes to Council Tax Reductions, different rules apply depending on whether you’ve reached State Pension age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever circumstances you’re in, if you’re struggling with your council tax payments, it’s important to let the council know. Citizens Advice is also here to help you find a way forward, should you need our support.

Speak to a local adviser in Lewes District at 0808 278 7892, available Tuesday - Thursday, 10am-3pm..