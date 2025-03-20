Citizen's Advice: Pension Credit - could you be eligible?

Pension Credit is a means-tested benefit designed to provide additional financial support to individuals over State Pension age who have a low income. It ensures a minimum weekly income and can unlock access to other valuable benefits.

Understanding Pension Credit

Pension Credit comprises two parts:

Guarantee Credit: This component tops up your weekly income to a minimum level. As of March 2025, the standard thresholds are: Single pensioners: £173.75 per week Couples: £265.20 per week

Our advisers can provide information about Pension Credit and support you in making an application

Savings Credit: This is an extra payment for individuals who have made modest savings towards their retirement. Eligibility for Savings Credit is limited to those who reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for Pension Credit, you must:

Live in England, Scotland, or Wales

Have reached State Pension age

Your income, including pensions, savings, and investments, will be assessed to determine eligibility. Even if you own your home or have some savings, you may still qualify for Pension Credit.

Extra Benefits You Could Receive

Receiving Pension Credit doesn’t just give you extra income – it can also unlockother financial help, including:

Help with rent (Housing Benefit)

(Housing Benefit) Council Tax discounts

Support for heating costs (Cold Weather Payments & Warm Home Discount)

(Cold Weather Payments & Warm Home Discount) Free NHS prescriptions, dental treatment, and eye tests

A free TV licence if you're over 75

If eligible, you will need to apply for these separately. Lewes District Citizens Advice can advise you on this.

How to Apply

You can apply for Pension Credit in several ways:

Online : Visit the official government website to apply online GOV.UK

: Visit the official government website to apply online GOV.UK By Phone : Call the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 99 1234. A friend or family member can call on your behalf, provided you are present during the call.

: Call the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 99 1234. A friend or family member can call on your behalf, provided you are present during the call. By Post: Request a claim form by contacting the Pension Service and send the completed form to the provided address.

It's advisable to apply as soon as you become eligible to ensure you receive the maximum benefit. Applications can be backdated by up to three months, provided you were eligible during that period.

We're Here to Help

At Lewes District Citizens Advice, we offer free, confidential, and impartial assistance to help you navigate the Pension Credit application process. Our team can help you assess your eligibility, guide you through the application steps, and support you to receive the benefits you're entitled to.

Contact Us

Phone : Call our local Adviceline on freephone 0808 278 7892. Lines are open Tuesday to Thursday, from 10 am to 3 pm Lewes District CA

: Call our local Adviceline on freephone 0808 278 7892. Lines are open Tuesday to Thursday, from 10 am to 3 pm Lewes District CA Online : Visit our website at www.lewesdistrictca.org.uk to access our contact form or find additional resources.

: Visit our website at www.lewesdistrictca.org.uk to access our contact form or find additional resources. In Person: We offer face-to-face advice sessions by appointment at our offices in Lewes, Newhaven and Seaford. You can access drop-in support without an appointment in Peacehaven and in rural outreach locations across Lewes District

Don't miss out on the support you're entitled to. Contact us today for help to check your eligibility for Pension Credit and receive assistance with your application.