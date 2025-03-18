Climate Action column with Cllr Colette Blackburn: take part in Food Waste Action Week

This year Food Waste Action Week runs from 17 to 23 March 17 to 23, partnered with large numbers of retailers, manufacturers, local authorities and community organisations

It is encouraging to see how many retailers and manufacturers have now engaged with this s I think I actually remember the first time I encountered four shiny apples of uniform size and colour, proudly presented on a firm plastic tray and encased in plastic wrap. I recall feeling momentarily rooted to the spot and a little mortified. There is convenience (for whom exactly?) and then there is complete removal from an earthly state that can hardly be healthy (let alone a compliment to the tempting snack that provided a route to inspiration for a famous scientist and marksman, as well as a restless couple.)

There was similar incredulity when helping my children open new toys throughout the years. Bafflingly, every component of every toy was separately cradled in tailored plastic moulds and tied to plastic coated card with plastic ties and sometimes, fixed in place with tiny screws too. I questioned the need for Barbie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, or, dare I say, even Ken, to be trussed up in this way with the attendant additional cost to natural capital and carbon expenditure. Purely commercial behaviour like this contributes to a problem that now urgently needs solving by the same parents and children that toy manufacturers, to continue the example, strive to attract.

Where food waste is concerned, choosing loose produce, where possible, is a good way to help manufacturers and retailers understand that excessive packaging is unpopular. No doubt there are real waste considerations for producers if fruit and vegetables were to be transported loose in a large bin but I am pretty certain that there is a vast quantity of problem-solving ingenuity available within the organisations involved and that a solution may be found. Nobody is asking for a lowering of food standards, merely that sustainability is the leading and anchoring principle.

Selecting your own fruit and veg instead of opting for the packaged option has other benefits, not least that you buy only what you need. Some 40 per cent of refuse collected every two weeks by Horsham District Council is food waste and, of that, 27 per cent is made up of fruit and vegetables of which packets of salad leaves have a strong showing. There is a monetary cost to this waste which, for many people, adds to financial pressure elsewhere. A recent report by WRAP put the food waste cost to the average family in the UK at £80 per month.

Where salad leaves are concerned, you might consider growing your own so that you can take what you need as you need it. Lettuces and herbs are easy to grow in a pot or three on a patio or balcony and are decorative, and many vegetables are well suited to this kind of micro gardening too (if Withnail’s Uncle Monty has just sprung to mind, as he has to mine, forgive me). On the other hand, if you have green fingers, more space and, deliberately or otherwise, you grow more than you need, please donate to community larders and other food share organisations and apps such as Too Good To Go. This ensures low food miles, reduces packaging, helps hard pressed local families and is much more likely to be free of pesticide and additives. Shared allotments are a good practice too and composting furthers waste reduction and helps with all horticultural efforts.

The steps that most of us can take to reduce food waste and compost old produce are easy to do and can be calming for the soul (not to exaggerate at all).

In a ‘death by a thousand cuts’ lived experience, a build up of irritation throughout a given bad day is never helped by finding ourselves throwing away a large handful of carrots that have turned to a gruesome soup in their plastic bag in the fridge drawer. Please go to www.horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment/get-involvedin-climate-and-environment/food for directions to community food waste action groups, apps and other suggestions. There may well be something there that fits easily into the way you live.