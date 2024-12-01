Cllr Cheryl Sweeney: Honoured to serve as your councillor for Denne
I am truly honoured to have been elected as the new councillor for Denne ward on Horsham District Council in the recent by-election, triggered by John Milne’s resignation.
I am grateful to the hundreds of residents who supported me.
Through our conversations, I’ve gained a deep understanding of the issues that matter most.
Representing the people who placed their trust in me is a significant responsibility, and I look forward to being a strong voice for all who live in Denne.