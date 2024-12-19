Cllr Colette Blackburn: buy local and help with climate change action

For those of us who seem committed to the excitement that can be found in leaving food and gift buying as late in the season as possible even though a whole family is relying on us, may I respectfully suggest buying local.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham and wider Sussex are home to producers of some wonderful foodstuffs and gifts. Our poultry, game, cheeses, confectionary, beer and wines are some of the best in the business and often world class. Please do decide to buy at least one more item than usual (or as many as you can), from a local producer. The increase in business for our artisans is a wonderful tribute to their efforts and has the knock-on effect of being good for the local economy as well as carbon reduction efforts. Our District would be much the poorer without our farmers, brewers, viticulturists and craftspeople. Energetic entrepreneurs one and all.

If I may make some suggestions for more sustainable festivities, do try to resist buying single use plastic where possible. Natural decorations are a good idea (bring some outdoor winter flora inside) and there is a messy happiness to be found in engaging younger family members in pine cone or popcorn streamer making. LED twinkle lights are better than the old fashioned ones and please do choose recyclable wrapping paper. At this time of good cheer, leave the car at home if you can: walking to religious services or leisure activities will bring more festive humour and gaiety to our streets and lanes. Finally, try to reduce food waste as much as possible by being strict about using leftovers. Personally speaking, I have found that a turkey tagine tastes delicious in deepest February, self satisfaction (kept private for obvious reasons) delivering an added piquancy that, in my kitchen at least, is always welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said all that, throughout these past twelve months, a tremendous amount of invaluable work has been done by Horsham’s community groups. I very much want to thank them. Most sincerely. In no particular order.

User (UGC) Submitted

Thank you to David Bridges and all at Wild about Warnham for bringing about the recovery of so many butterflies, rare and otherwise, and other species.

Thank you to Carrie Cort and all at Sussex Green Living for untiring work in educating and inspiring sustainable living.

Thank you to Geoff and Sally Barnard and the team at Greening Steyning for their energy, expert guidance and patient tenacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to Hils Parker, Sally Sanderson, Nigel Langridge and all at Horsham Green Spaces for targeted pollinator recovery and other hits.

Thank you to Tony Whitbread, Henri Brocklebank, and everyone at Sussex Wildlife Trust for setting strategic direction as we endeavour to establish nature recovery in our county.

Thank you to Rich Black, Steve Tilman and all at Wilder Horsham District for the thousands of trees planted, hedgerows enhanced, dams and bird boxes built and farming communities engaged.

Thank you to all at the Knepp Wildlife Foundation for the long standing pioneering efforts that have made Horsham District the home of nature recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to our farmers for so much of our food and and most of our rural land guardianship.

Thank you to our town dwellers for their commitment to essential urban nature recovery in support of the countryside.

Thank you to everyone at Nuthurst Carbon Busters, BilliGreen, the Shipley Hub and Greener Shipley, the Southwater Swan Society, Sustainable Henfield 2030, Greening Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding, Transition Horsham, Go Greener Rudgwick, Greening Cowfold, West Greenstead, Greener Amberley and others for their commitment to leading climate action in our communities.

Thank you to Oliver Farley and other gifted writers on ecological restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to Pete King and the team at The Rivers Trusts for their expertise and determination to restore our rivers.

Thank you to our Parish and Neighbourhood Councils for their conviction and commitment on behalf of climate action and nature recovery.

Thank you to the District’s hundreds of volunteers without whom all else would falter.

Thank you to the Sustainability team and Park Rangers at Horsham District Council for their determined work to ensure our district emerges into a new landscape healthy and on the front foot. Steadfast hardly begins to describe it.

We are indebted to you all. Peace, goodwill and every warmth and comfort to you and your loved ones.