Cllr Collette Blackburn: Air quality in Horsham District

West Sussex County Times climate action column April 2025, by Cllr Colette Blackburn

The phasing out of much of the lead in petrol, over the past 30 years or so, has been a big step forward for better health, particularly in children whose developing physiologies are vulnerable. Petrol and diesel remain significant polluters of course, even without the lead, and I can never see a toddler in a pushchair at a pavement’s edge, sitting at approximately the same height as a vehicle tailpipe, without feeling the discomfort caused by knowing that this is harmful and wrong.

Air pollution is recognised as a contributing factor in the eventual onset of heart disease and cancer and can cause a range of adverse health impacts, increases in hospital admissions and mortality. In the UK, it is estimated that the reduction in healthy life expectancy caused by air pollution is equivalent to 29,000 to 43,000 deaths a year.

As Horsham District is primarily rural in character, air quality is generally pretty good here although there are a few locations where there are elevated concentrations of pollutants. Traffic flow through the district can be heavy, particularly along the A24, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody who lives here, Cowfold and Storrington are designated Air Quality Management Areas. Both have Air Quality Action Plans in place and automatic monitoring also takes place at Horsham Park Way.

In addition to these three sites of automatic monitoring, Horsham District Council uses passive monitoring and air quality sensors to measure levels of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Particulate Matter (PM) right across the district. Nitrogen Dioxide is the gas that is released into the air by combustion engines and Particulate Matter is everything in the air that is not a gas, such as small particles of sulphate, nitrate, ammonia and carbon. Particulate Matter is defined by the size of a particle’s diameter: PM10 refers to particles with a diameter size of 10 micrometers or less, and PM2.5 refers to particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers. PM2.5 is more harmful to health than PM10 as it penetrates more deeply into the lungs and easily enters the bloodstream.

I am pleased to tell you that the Council’s monitoring shows improvement in levels of NO2 pollution over the last five years and, in 2023 alone, annual concentrations of NO2 showed a decrease of 17 per cent at urban background sites and a decrease of 9 per cent at roadside sites. This is believed to be the result of general improvements in vehicle emissions standards and also, to some extent, by implemented local traffic management measures (although it is difficult to isolate the impacts of individual interventions). Electric vehicle use and more active travel in urban areas contribute to the reduction too. Particulate Matter, meanwhile, has registered a slight increase overall. In Storrington, PM10 has reduced slightly while PM2.5 shows a marginal rise.

The Council’s Climate Action Strategy aims to further reduce pollution from transportation by way of advancing low carbon, active and public forms of travel and transportation. In this, the Council collaborates with West Sussex County Council and also works with local groups to encourage understanding and provide support. For example, public consultations on proposals for walking, cycling and bus improvements in Horsham are underway, and the Council is leading taxi engagement aimed at facilitating a transition to electric vehicles by taxi and private hire drivers. New rapid electric vehicle charging points have been installed in Storrington and Billingshurst, and the Council’s own fleet replacements and refurbishments are ongoing.

The list of actions that residents can personally take to counter air pollution is long and includes car sharing; walking; cycling; using public transport where it exists; joining a Car Club; buying an electric vehicle for personal and commercial travel, if possible; turning vehicle engines off when stationary; minimising wood burning as well as only burning dry, well-seasoned wood, and composting instead of having bonfires, if you can.

By some important measurements, pollution levels are dropping in Horsham District and your Council thought you would like to know. Many thanks to all who are helping to make it happen.

For more information about air quality please go to: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality/how-we-monitor-air-quality