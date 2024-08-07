Cllr Doug Oliver, Rother District Council leader: We must stand together against racism and discrimination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I have been shocked and sickened by the violent scenes in towns and cities across the country, directed at minority groups and whipped up by extremist views and misinformation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is absolutely no justification for the behaviour we have seen. It is completely unacceptable, and I have every faith that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Sussex Police have made it very clear that they are ready to deal with any rioters who decide to target our communities and we stand ready to give our full support and stand up against any form of racism or discrimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We may see an increased police presence over the coming days as they work to keep our streets safe. If anyone has concerns, they can speak directly to officers, contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or by visiting www.sussex.police.uk, or by calling 999 if it is an emergency.

Original artist impressions for the Blackfriars site

Keeping our streets safe and ensuring residents and visitors can enjoy our district peacefully is a priority for Rother District Council.

Our Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) helps us set out the behaviour we deem unacceptable and gives us the power to enforce against anti-social behaviour.

Our current PSPO runs out in February 2025, and we are asking residents and businesses what they think of the current rules and whether updates need to be made to take into account concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would encourage people to have a look at our current PSPO and give their feedback by Monday, September 2, by visiting www.rother.gov.uk/consultations/anti-social-behaviour-public-space-protection-order/

With an increase in visitors to our beautiful district over the summer months, I am pleased to see that partnership working has led to the reopening of toilet facilities in Rye and Pett.

We are grateful to Rye Town Council and Pett Parish Council for taking over the management of the facilities over the summer season until Sunday, October 6.

It comes after Bexhill-on-Sea Town Council agreed to take over all future responsibility and management of Devonshire Square toilets in Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s great to see that working in partnership with our town and parish councils has had such a positive outcome.

Perseverance is key to making a difference in our communities. Giving up at the first obstacle is never an option if you want to effect change.

The Blackfriars site in Battle is the perfect example of how perseverance can pay off. Last year the difficult decision was made to remove the affordable housing element from the plans to build homes on the site which had long been earmarked for housing.

Fast forward a few months and those much-needed affordable homes have been added back into the scheme thanks to a redesign of the scheme and the appointment of a new main contractor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am incredibly grateful to our officers and Rother District Council Housing Company ltd for continuing to look for ways to make the vision become reality and I look forward to seeing construction begin.