Cllr Michael Jones: Continuing support to ensure Crawley people get the best advice for life's problems

As a councillor, one gets approached by residents on a wide range of problems that they are experiencing in the hope you can give them the information they need.

This can often have little or nothing to do with the council, or indeed anything it could influence. But those people's problems are still important to resolve, even if councillors don't have access themselves to the knowledge base required.

As council leader, I therefore absolutely recognise how important our local Citizens Advice service is for our residents.

Crawley Borough Council is one of the highest contributing councils to Citizens Advice in West Sussex because we know what they do is so important. The council's annual contribution is £140,569 until 2028/29 and we encourage its usage.

Councillors offering their congratulations to Citizens Advice.

Citizens Advice offers free, independent, confidential and impartial advice and helps with problems such as managing debt or household bills, understanding rights at work or housing issues. It also provides specialist services in debt, homelessness and employment.

I am aware there are high levels of demand for their services locally from all age groups, particularly at the moment for younger people and those of working age. Their local Crawley Connects also reaches out to less central parts of the Borough and harder to reach communities.

Increasing pension credit take up is a big priority for this council at the moment, and I know Citizens Advice have been helping people with that.

Citizens Advice are helping people access the information in the ways that suit them best, whether that is face to face from their offices on Brighton Road, over the phone or by email. They have broken records this year for the issues advised on and the number of clients they have reached.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Community Engagement Sue Mullins on a previous visit to the Crawley Citizens Advice office on Brighton Road.

I had the great pleasure to join Citizens Advice in West Sussex at their recent AGM to acknowledge and thank the trustees, staff and volunteers for their commitment to looking after residents' interests.

They have recently celebrated their 85th anniversary of giving advice in the county (first beginning from a horsebox, I gather) and I wish them many more successful years to come!