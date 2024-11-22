Cllr Sophie Cox: Why we all need to do our bit for the high street this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I have very fond memories of growing up in Worthing - one particular memory is the annual late night shopping trip with my Pond Lane Brownies group and meeting outside St Paul’s showing each other what we’d bought.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have very fond memories of growing up in Worthing - one particular memory is the annual late night shopping trip with my Pond Lane Brownies group and meeting outside St Paul’s showing each other what we’d bought.

However I recognise that our high streets have changed considerably in the past few years - with the arrival of online shopping, the pandemic and the cost of living crisis which have all taken their toll on our high streets and town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Worthing we are lucky to have one of the lower empty shop rates in West Sussex but despite this it’s always difficult when we lose a business and speaking to business owners, we know that things are still tough for them.

Warwick Street, Worthing

I was gutted to hear of the recent closure of the Petite Fairytale Boutique in Warwick St - this was a firm favourite of my two daughters (and me!) and we will miss the spirit that this brought to this end of town.

But we all owe it to the high street to continue to use it where we are still able to - as a mum of three kids I know how busy life can be trying to juggle childcare, work, (holding up a pier!) and trying to do Christmas and birthday shopping.

It’s far too easy for all of us to be able to use smartphones and the internet to solve this by ordering next day delivery from certain online retailers and get what we want delivered but I urge you to look at our local smaller businesses where you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the presents on my daughter’s shopping list this year is a Jellycat bunny and whilst they offer free delivery online, I’m determined to visit Bert’s Home Store in Montague St instead and support a local business with the trade instead. We have so many wonderful businesses offering great things in the town centre - whether that’s products or gift cards from salons and independents.

We are currently having the annual family discussion about where to meet for a Christmas meal and currently we are having a wrestle between Efes and Perch on the Pier - both restaurants firm favourites in our house.

Let’s shop local this Christmas and support our beloved Worthing shops and businesses to continue trading well in our town.