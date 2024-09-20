Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I served in the Royal Air Force for 14 years as an aircraft technician, in 1976 I was posted to 92 Squadron in RAF Germany. 92 Squadron played a major role in The Battle of Britain being based at Biggin Hill and RAF Manston so have a strong affinity with our local area. I am very fortunate to have that tangible link with our incredible history and I feel it is my duty and responsibility to ensure that the sacrifices of the "Few" continue to be remembered and honoured." - Clive Hammond, Vice President of the 166 RAF Association.

Remembrance and Thanksgiving Services are a poignant reminder of all that was sacrificed for the freedoms that we enjoy today. I felt this deeply at the Bexhill Battle of Britain Thanksgiving Service last weekend.As I am sure you are aware, the Battle of Britain, that took place just over 80 years ago, was a pivotal moment in the Second World War. By defeating the German Airforce in the air, the Royal Air Force secured the security that the country needed to get back on its feet, after defeats on the continent. The Thanksgiving Service was a touching commemoration of those who died serving not only our country, but of our allies as well, who gave their all in our time of need.

The event was organised by the 1066 RAF Association, and had representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Local Councils, the Air Cadets and others associated with the RAF in attendance. It was an impressive turnout, which made me proud to live in and represent an area that is so committed to keeping these events and personal stories alive.As the last of those who served in, or remember, these events pass on, it becomes more important than ever to carry on with the task of ensuring that this history is not forgotten.

These countless memories and experiences are a part of our national story, and if we were not able to learn from them to help improve the present, it would be a great loss indeed. There are so many examples of heroism and sacrifice in our history, but the Battle of Britain has always been an example that I have found particularly moving.

As Winston Churchill so profoundly said: 'Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few'"