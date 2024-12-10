Alison Griffiths MP: A snapshot of what I’ve been up to over the last week

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, with Becky at Flowers of Rustington

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths’ column...

Over the last week, I’ve been out and about across the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency, celebrating our fantastic small businesses and getting into the Christmas spirit.

Thank you to everyone who got in touch with me after my call-out last week. With your suggestions, I celebrated Small Business Saturday over the weekend and popped into many local businesses across our community.

Whether it’s Flowers of Rustington and Barkers Electrical in Rustington, Handmade by Wendy and The Flower Bowl in Littlehampton, or The Waverley and Charlie Charlie One in Bognor Regis, to name but just a very few, we are lucky to have so many incredible small, independent businesses on our doorstep.

I want to encourage us all to do everything we can to support them. That’s what I’ll be doing, highlighting as many as I can on my social media pages between now and Christmas, and beyond. I’ll keep standing up in Parliament to ensure businesses across our area get the support they need, recognising their importance as engines for growth, not an endless revenue source from incremental taxation.

For the future of our high streets, and the prosperity of our communities, it is vital that we all shop locally. Please do make an extra effort in the run-up to Christmas and pop into your independent and small businesses. It will make a real difference.

With Christmas almost upon us, I’ve been delighted to take part in several local celebrations. It was an honour to open St Peter and St Paul’s Christmas Pantry in Rustington this weekend. Last week, I joined members of our community as a guest at the Mayor of Bognor Regis' Annual Civil Carol Service. The choir from South Bersted Primary School sang beautifully and brought the nativity scene to life with real charm.

It was a wonderful afternoon. I look forward to many more such occasions and meeting many more local residents over the coming weeks.

