Alison Griffiths MP: ‘A strong economy pays for local services’

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths' weekly column...

For us to have excellent local services, we need a strong economy to pay for them. Yet this Government seems intent on doing the opposite.

Labour inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7. In the six months since then, we’ve seen consistently worrying news: government debt rising, business confidence falling, markets in turmoil, and the cost of borrowing increasing.

Borrowing costs are at their highest levels in 27 years, and the Chancellor changed the fiscal rules last year so they can increase borrowing by £32billion every year.

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths

The Government must change course. Otherwise, we will all be paying the price.

Every penny we spend on debt interest is money we cannot spend on public services. Services such as schools, hospitals, doctors, roads, and our local authorities.

All of this is even before the full extent of Labour’s jobs tax has been truly felt. I have spoken to businesses across our area and know how worried they are. I will continue to work together with our local businesses, making the case for the Government to give business the conditions they need to be engines for growth.

Alongside my fellow Conservative MPs, I am holding the Government to account. We need economic growth, and we need to boost productivity. I’ve repeatedly spoken out on this in my role on the Business and Trade Select Committee and in the Shadow Business and Trade team. I will continue to do so.

Keep in touch: Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I’m working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk – if you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA.