Alison Griffiths MP: My latest meeting with Southern Water

lison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton at Southern Water's Ford Wastewater Treatment Works

Since having the honour to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, I’ve hit the ground running, working on my priority to take action on flooding and sewage discharges.

As an active sea swimmer, I know first-hand the damage that sewage discharges are doing to our area. I’m committed to holding all those responsible to account.

Since July, I’ve met on multiple occasions with representatives from Southern Water and the Environment Agency. I’ve made my view clear: we must clean up our water.

You can imagine my immense disappointment with the latest bathing water quality. It cannot go on. I have reinforced my views, and your views, to Southern Water and the Environment Agency.

Last week, I met with Southern Water at the Wastewater Treatment Works in Ford. It was an eye-opening visit where I went behind the scenes and saw first-hand the process to clean up sewage.

Whilst there, we had a frank discussion about how we can resolve sewage discharges. Investment is needed and I will work with the company, the regulator Ofwat and the Government. I will continue to put pressure on all involved to do more.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA.