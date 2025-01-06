Alison Griffiths MP: Working for you in 2025
Happy New Year! I want to wish every reader a wonderful 2025. No matter how you spent the festive period, I hope you were all able to have a peaceful and restful time.
As we look to 2025 and what it has to bring, I’ll be working on the issues and priorities that matter most to you. Priorities such as tackling flooding and sewage discharges.
Over the weekend, we again had incidents of flooding across our community. I thank everyone who responded, including West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
It’s clear, though, we need a long-term plan. We cannot be in a situation where when heavy rain is forecast, local people are questioning whether their road or property will be impacted.
Regular readers may recall my last contribution where I outlined my meeting with Southern Water at the Ford Wastewater Treatment Works. I had a frank discussion about how we can resolve flooding and sewage discharges and will continue to hold them to account.
Investment is required and with the regulator, Ofwat, announcing an increase to water bills, I have requested a clear and detailed roadmap from Southern Water which outlines how funding generated will directly benefit our area.
Southern Water is just one piece of the puzzle, though. Arun District Council, West Sussex County Council, the Government and a number of other organisations have a role to play. I will be doing all I can to bring everyone together to resolve this.
If you were affected by flooding over the weekend and haven’t already been in touch with me, please do contact me. The more individual cases I know about, the stronger I can make the case for a long-term plan.
Keep in touch: Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk
If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA.
