Autumn – the three-month countdown to Christmas

Autumn: 'There isn’t that much going on apart from conkers and toffee apples'

Now that the fun of the summer is over and raincoats have replaced sandals and shorts as the nation’s official uniform, millions of Brits are bracing themselves for autumn.

Autumn is the Ringo Starr of seasons – it’s the least popular of the four with the majority of the public – as there isn’t that much going on apart from conkers and toffee apples and most of us have to wait until the following year for a proper holiday. It’s all work, school and fleeces.

Let’s be honest, autumn, whenever it actually starts, is just a three-month countdown to everybody getting fully into the Christmas spirit.

However, whether you like it or not, the Yuletide countdown is already well under way for many across the country, including here, in our house. The eldest Tapp child had watched two festive films before the end of August and cheerfully admits that the likes of Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues are, once again, mainstays of her playlist. She’s not the only one – I know of quite a few parents who have become used to their children watching the likes of Polar Express or Elf when it’s 28 degrees outside.

I suppose it’s understandable because, thanks to the magic of streaming, we have literally thousands of films at our fingertips and Christmas movies are guaranteed to give you the ‘feels’.

It isn’t just youngsters who are getting into the spirit – shelves in some stores across the country are full of wrapping paper, crackers, advent calendars and tree decorations and have been since July. There was a time when shopkeepers displaying tinsel next to suncream would be a source of national outrage with politicians and religious leaders queuing up to decry the overcommercialisation of a festival which, by rights, shouldn’t be even mentioned until December 1. These days, it hardly raises an eyebrow with retailers justifying it by explaining how their customers like to plan in advance.

The fact is, these well known businesses wouldn’t begin the countdown to December 25 if it wasn’t worth their while, with one major retailer claiming that a third of its customers do all of Santa’s work by the end of October. For those of us who tend to finish our wrapping on the evening of the 24th, this level of preparation is mind-boggling.

I make no apologies for mentioning the C-word while there are still leaves on the trees, especially when I have a Christmas pudding to make in the coming weeks.