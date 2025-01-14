Bognor Regis Briefing: Help us celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day

Our Online Community Open Forum taking place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 30 January 2025

The weekly column by Bognor Regis Mayor Cllr Claire Needs This year commemorates the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and to help celebrate this momentous occasion in history, the Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Committee require your help! As part of their planned events taking place on Saturday 21st June 2025 for this year’s Armed Forces Day, the Committee are hoping to be able to honour and celebrate the 216 men and women of our town who gave the ultimate sacrifice, by creating a poppy wall, featuring all their names, to stand front and centre during the commemorations.

To achieve this huge task, the Committee are looking for willing knitters or crocheters who may be able to help! If you are a member of a knitting club, a keen amateur or are looking to learn a new skill in 2025, then please do consider getting involved in this community project, to ensure there are enough poppies to create the poppy wall, as a visual and poignant symbol of our Heroes. As an added incentive, Unique Knit and Sew in London Road are offering 10% off some of the materials needed – simply tell staff that you’re taking part in the ‘Poppy Wall Project’. Completed poppies need to be dropped off at a local collection point by May 2025, to allow time for assembly. For further details of where to take your poppies, please keep an eye on this column in the coming weeks, follow the Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Facebook page, or email: [email protected]. Please do spread the word!

In last week’s column, I advised of the next opportunity for the community of Bognor Regis to come together and discuss local issues with your Town Councillors, through our Online Community Open Forum taking place between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday 30 January 2025. This is a live streamed event where you tell us what’s on your mind, posting any comments or questions for us to answer. Whilst we try to alter the times and platforms these opportunities are delivered between daytime and evening forums, in-person and online events, we appreciate that they may not always take place at a convenient time for you. If you are unable to join us via Facebook on Thursday 30th January, then you can call us on: 01243 867744, or email us at: [email protected], and tell us what you would like to raise. These issues and questions will be discussed and the recording available to watch at a time that suits you. We look forward to engaging with as many of you as possible at this next event.

Remember, you can attend all meetings of Bognor Regis Town Council and its Committees with the opportunity to address members being offered under public question time, which takes place at every meeting, where members of the public are present. The Town Hall is accessible, with a lift available to the Council Chamber, which is located on the first floor and is where all our meetings are held. If you cannot attend in person or would prefer to follow along with proceedings from the comfort of your home either as they happen, or by catching up with the recorded videos later, please visit our Facebook page for all the details.

Town Mayor Cllr Claire Needs

Our most recent meeting, which took place on Monday evening, was the Extraordinary Policy and Resources Committee Grant Aid Meeting, at which applications for the 2025 round of funding were considered. The full budget of £15,000 was subsequently awarded to organisations who best showed how they met the Town Council’s agreed policy, in working for the benefit of residents, with the intention of improving the range of services and activities in the town, creating a vibrant and active community in Bognor Regis. All applicants will be informed of the outcome of their application as soon as practically possible. Congratulations to those who were successful.