Chichester MP column: Jess Brown-Fuller

Jess Brown-Fuller is setting up constituency surgeries

Surgeries with constituents are a hugely important part of my role as your constituency MP and one I take seriously.

I have already met with residents from across the constituency to discuss a variety of topics.

Issues that have been brought up include homelessness, NHS services, apprenticeships, large-scale planning issues, concerns surrounding traveller groups in car parks, SEND provision and the welfare system.

I will be running surgeries regularly and across the constituency, so please get in touch by emailing [email protected] if you would like to book an appointment.

I have three surgeries already arranged for August and am now planning dates in September.

As the Chichester constituency boundary changed this year, I will hold surgeries in our newest areas of Bersted and Pagham as soon as possible.

I also plan to hold surgeries in Selsey, the Witterings, Southbourne and all other areas within the constituency, as well as Chichester city itself.

My constituency office will be up and running soon, with a dedicated case worker alongside other staff.

Then I will be able to provide further information about surgery times and locations.

I also encourage groups, or representatives of groups, who have concerns that I may be able to help with to seek appointments with me.

It does not matter which candidate you voted for, or what your individual politics are, your MP is here to help you.

Our new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to return politics to public service, and this is an aspect where I am in full agreement with the government.