Crawley Town Community Foundation: A busy few weeks showcase spirit and success of our community initiatives

The last few weeks have been action-packed at the Foundation, with events, tournaments, and team triumphs showcasing the spirit and success of our community initiatives. Here's a round-up of recent highlights...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation proudly participated in the #EFLWeekOfAction, celebrating the powerful role football plays in improving lives and connecting communities.

A group of Extra Time Hub participants enjoyed an unforgettable day at The Valley, where they engaged with staff, took part in a session, and shared stories about the positive impact of the programme on their well-being. The event brought together people from many different clubs to highlight how football can drive meaningful change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy and enthusiasm of young talent then was on full display at the recent Utilita Girls Cup tournament. Local schools competed in a great competition at the Broadfield Stadium demonstrating skill, teamwork, and passion. This annual competition provides a fantastic platform for girls to showcase their football abilities and kickstarts a love for the game. The Foundation continues to grow youth development in Crawley and new opportunities through such initiatives, emphasising the importance of providing a space for young girls to play football in a safe and secure manner.

Extra Time Hub

The Foundation's education team has been making progress in the South Premier Cup, progressing to the Quarter-Finals after a series of impressive performances. Their commitment and determination have been outstanding as they balance their academic work with their footballing ambitions, setting an amazing example of how sport and education can work together hand in hand.

Our ‘A’ Team capped off an amazing few weeks in their league efforts with a solid 1-0 victory over Peterborough, displaying excellent performance. The win is deserved as a showcase of the hard work of the players and coaching staff. We hope this result keeps momentum strong as they prepare for upcoming challenges in the league.

As we look back on these achievements, the Foundation remains committed to using the power of football to transform lives. Whether it’s promoting inclusivity through community events, inspiring young footballers, or excelling in our education matches, the last few weeks have truly exemplified the impact of our work. If you would like to find out more about the Foundation, please go to www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/