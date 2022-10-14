The relaunch will showcase what is on offer to Crawley’s older community and is inviting partners, press and participants to the event in next month.

Community development manager Matt Calver talked about the day: “We are very excited to relaunch our over-50s Extra Time Hub session next month with a brand-new programme at the stadium on Friday, November 11, between 11.30am-1.30pm to chat about taking our community forward.

”We are revamping our format and eager to see new faces; we have a vibrant group already and we’d like to see that social community grow.

The Foundation’s Academy teams have had great starts to their league seasons (Photo: Holly Walker)

“The relaunch has already been well supported with some of our partners having generously donated raffle prizes for the day, including a big voucher to spend at any store in the County Mall on offer, too!”

If you are a partner or have something to offer the community getting active, please email [email protected] to get involved.

Meanwhile, the Foundation’ s Academy teams have had great starts to their respective league seasons with four wins out of the five played in the National Football Youth League.

The B team won all three of their games, including a one-nil victory over Crystal Palace LNS VOL – who topped the league last season, scoring 16 goals in the process and only conceding three in those games.

Crawley Town first team players Dom Telford and Nick Tsaroulla attended the Academy team’s training sessions in the same week to talk about their experience and journeys within the game; giving some encouragement to the youth players.

Director of f ootball Chris Galley was in attendance and spoke of working with the Academy: “ Community foundations are key to football clubs and we wanted to come and show encouragement to the Foundation team and be able to give a bit of inspiration.

" There is a pathway to the first team and there will be opportunities; we’re demonstrating that by coming here with Dom and Nick.”

Telford echoed Galley: “Our relationship is massive with the community side.

"They’ll be aspiring to play for Crawley one day and for us – who are lucky enough to be in that position – it’s nice to help out where we can, and let them know that every journey is different and how ours went.”

With the Academy’s bright start full-back Tsaroulla has competition: “The quality has been high, I think a few of them are challenging me from my spot at the minute.

"I’ve got a few to be worried about!

"They’re nice, good boys here that are working hard and we’ve got some good technical footballers here.

"Hopefully the future is bright in Crawley.”