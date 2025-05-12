Creating magic moments every day at Caer Gwent

Heather at Caer Gwent. Picture: Sophie Ward/Guild Care

Guild Care homes are special places where every resident has access to 24/7 nursing care, a daily schedule of activities, and a higher than average number of staff. Whether you are considering Haviland House, Linfield House or Caer Gwent, each home offers a welcoming setting that is tailored to every individual resident’s needs, interests, and preferences. In this article, Clare Feest, Manager at Caer Gwent, offers an insight into what makes that particular home so special…

At Caer Gwent, as with all Guild Care homes, we include 24/7 nursing care for every resident as standard. We know that medical circumstances change over time and our care adapts to suit every individual resident’s needs, from support with everyday tasks to round-the-clock nursing for people with complex conditions.

This is delivered by an in-house nursing team who are there at any time of the day or night, providing reassurance to our residents and their loved ones. This is a key part of our commitment to providing a forever home, where residents can put down roots, safe in the knowledge that our nurses and highly trained carers will be here for them at every step of their journey.

We have a high ratio of staff to residents, giving us more time to care and get to know each individual person and their families. Many of the team – myself included – have worked here for a number of years and this creates a valuable sense of familiarity and continuity for our residents and their loved ones.

From the first point of contact to the day they move in and beyond, we get to know every resident and what makes them unique. Understanding their likes, dislikes, background and hobbies helps us to create holistic care plans that nourish the mind, body and soul.

We have a saying at Caer Gwent, that we aim to create ‘magic moments’ every day, bringing joy to all our residents. Our daily activities schedule is at the heart of this commitment, with a varied roster to suit all abilities and interests.

The schedule always includes a number of physical activities, such as chair yoga or exercise classes, which help to get people moving. It is equally important to exercise the mind, so we also host quizzes and events such as live music guests and armchair travel sessions.

Crafts, hobbies and music-based activities are also popular, and we get to know our residents’ backgrounds so there is sure to be something to appeal to all tastes. This is supplemented with plenty of one-to-one sessions for those who are unable or prefer not to participate in group activities.

Sue, one of our Caer Gwent residents, has enjoyed a variety of activities, including poetry sessions, keep fit and musical performances. She has even tried drumming!

“Caer Gwent is very friendly, and the staff are all so caring. I go along to the activities most days and I’ve made friends here. I feel safe, and there’s somebody there all the time if I need them. I have a beautiful room with doors that open directly onto the garden, and my family are all very happy with everything here. I’d recommend Caer Gwent to anybody.”

To find out more about life at Caer Gwent or any Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our special offers, visit www.caregwent.org, call 01903 327327 or email [email protected]