District Dispatch: Time to get ready for ‘Simple Recycling’ reforms

The weekly column from Chichester District Council by Cllr Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services It’s hard to believe that we are already nearing the end of March. Due to this, we have been reminding businesses and organisations to make sure that they are prepared for the introduction of new government rules that affect how they dispose of their waste.

The ‘Simpler Recycling’ reforms, which come into force at the end of this month, mean that businesses must have separate food waste and recycling collections in place. This is being introduced to maximise use, minimise waste, and drive-up recycling rates.

Starting from 31 March 2025, food waste generated from a business cannot go in the general waste bin and a separate collection will need to be in place, regardless of the amount of food waste produced. Those businesses with fewer than 10 full-time employees have until 31 March 2027 to meet the requirements.

Recyclable materials that are required to be separated from general waste include: glass, such as drink bottles and rinsed empty food jars; metal, such as drinks cans and food tins; plastic, such as rinsed empty food containers and bottles; paper, such as old newspapers and envelopes; and cardboard, such as delivery boxes and packaging. These items can be mixed in one bin and do not have to be individually segregated.

Cllr Mark Chilton, Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate Services and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council

While these changes represent a major shift in how businesses need to manage their waste, the reforms provide an opportunity for businesses to reduce their environmental impact. As a council, we are here to support businesses and organisations and help them to prepare for this change in the most cost-effective way.

We have successfully provided a business food waste recycling service for some years now, and so we can help businesses to make these changes very quickly and simply. Not only do we provide the collection service, but we also provide extra support to help educate businesses and their employees on what needs to be recycled.

Our mixed recycling service also helps to maximise the amount of material a business can recycle as we accept a range of different materials in the same bin.

Whether someone is an existing or a new customer, we can offer support every step of the way to ensure that a business is compliant. We also support businesses just outside of our district – in both the Arun and Havant areas.

Starting from 31 March 2025, food waste generated from a business cannot go in the general waste bin. Picture: Allan Hutchings

We want to make sure that businesses and organisations are prepared for these changes and that they are accessing the support that they need. If you, or someone you know, would like to find out more about our business food waste and recycling services, or would like further advice and support, please visit: https://businesswaste.chichester.gov.uk/ or email: [email protected] or call 01243 534617.

Our new website for business waste and recycling services, which you can find at: https://businesswaste.chichester.gov.uk/, provides lots of advice and support for businesses and organisations, as well as information on the range of services we provide.

As many people will also be having a spring clear out, I also want to remind people of our Bulky Bag service. This provides a cost-effective and convenient waste removal solution for your home and business. With three different sizes to choose from, there’s a Bulky Bag to suit every job. They are perfect for house clearances; garden waste; DIY waste; and business waste. The bags are delivered straight to you and the price includes the delivery and collection of the bag. When you are ready, you can request a collection, and we’ll come and collect your bag. We are also offering a special Spring discount offer until the end of May 2025. Simply order your bag online at: www.chichester.gov.uk/bulkybag, and use discount code SPRING15 to get 15% off (terms and conditions apply, see website for full details).