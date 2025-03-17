Guild Care: Providing expert support and services for over 90 years

As Worthing’s most established care provider, Guild Care has proudly served the local community for almost a century. Its three care homes – Haviland House, Linfield House and Caer Gwent – provide a welcoming, safe environment for residents and their loved ones. In this article, Kevin Burke, director of care homes and dementia services at Guild Care, shares some thoughts from residents at Haviland House and Caer Gwent on what makes the homes so unique.

As a charity, Guild Care has provided expert support and services for over 90 years. We are proud of our team, many of whom have been with us for a long time, bringing valuable continuity to the people within our care. Our homes have an overall review score of 9.8 out of 10 on CareHome.co.uk, which is testament to our high standards and our commitment to providing the best possible care to our residents and their loved ones.

All of our residents benefit from in-house nursing care as standard, which adapts as their needs change. This means there is always a clinical team on hand to assist, from help with daily tasks to support for more complex medical conditions.

Our team members are specially trained in dementia care and Haviland House was purpose-built to provide the best environment for people living with dementia. Sue, whose husband is a resident at Haviland House, says she visited a number of other homes before making her decision, but was concerned that some of them were not built with dementia care in mind.

“Many of them were converted Victorian houses, which meant there were often stairs to be negotiated before the residents could access their bedrooms. Some could not provide the support my husband needed in terms of feeding and personal care. In Haviland House, I found a dedicated dementia care home. The staff are incredible. Haviland House is now my second home and the staff are my extended family.” Sue said.

Haviland House’s unique design consists of five households, each created for a different stage of dementia. This means residents always have the right level of care and support, promoting familiarity and independence. With a selection of entertainment and daily activities for every household, residents have a variety of options to suit any interest and ability.

These activities are available to residents across all of our homes. Our wellbeing co-ordinators take time to get to know every person in our care, so we can ensure there is something for everyone. From arts and crafts to live music and days out in the community, our activities promote a sense of wellbeing in mind, body and soul, helping people to find joy every day.

Alan, whose mum is a resident at Caer Gwent, says: “The activities programme is so good, it has genuinely transformed my mother, who had become housebound and had little interaction with others. She now revels in the company and in the variety of things to do – apparently, time now flies by! I am so pleased with Caer Gwent, I am certain that we could not have done any better anywhere else.”

Guild Care is hosting a free Planning and Funding Care Event from 11am to 1pm on April 25. Call 01903 327327 or email [email protected] to register or to find out more.