Life on Tapp: It pays to plan ahead...

There was once a time in the distant past when I took great pride in living my life spontaneously – and almost chaotically. But these days, planning ahead is non-negotiable in our house.

While I don’t come close to one particularly well-organised pal who plans every meal and social engagement via a spreadsheet, I do need to know what I am doing at least a few days in advance.

Maybe it’s a sign of getting older but the days of dropping everything to go for a last-minute pint are long gone.

Having kids probably also has lots to do with it, as going anywhere with the little darlings, including the supermarket, without a semblance of a plan is a recipe for disaster. I am quite proud of the fact that I’ve never had to run to the shops in the early evening to get something for tea because my weekly big shops are always carefully thought through affairs.

However, my desire to know exactly what I’m doing one day to the next is strengthening and it looks like 2025 will be the most planned-out year of them all.

I don’t mind admitting that I have a warm, tingly feeling from the fact that our shiny calendar for the new year is already getting very full and we haven’t disposed of all the Cadbury’s Roses and dry roasted nuts yet.

I have taken great pleasure from the fact that a summer jaunt to Europe is not only booked and largely paid for but that I would be able to tell anyone who was interested what we are likely to be doing on roughly half the days.

Gigs, festivals, football matches and weekends with pals are already populating my column on the family calendar at a rate that I’ve never experienced before and I don’t mind admitting that this excites me.

I am fully aware that some of the happiest people in the world are those who live their lives hour by hour, never mind day by day and they would probably argue that I need to go with the flow a bit more than I currently do.

Yes, living life off the cuff can be fun – I tried that a lot in my 20s – but I’m now at a stage in life when surprises are no longer as appealing as they once were.

Knowing what you are having for tea in two days time isn’t as boring as it sounds if it means you have more of the things you love.