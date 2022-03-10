Marathon runner’s freezing fundraiser | Vicky Meets

• You are one of 40 runners competing in the 2022 FWD North Pole Marathon. You’ll be running in thermals, but what else can you expect from such an extraordinary run?

Ironically, one of the biggest challenges highlighted by previous finishers of the NPM is trying not to overheat whilst running. Obviously sweat and circa-40 degrees aren’t a good combination. Other things I can expect include ‘spotters’ positioned around the course to protect runners from polar bears, and makeshift toilets in the snow.

• You’re no slouch in the fitness department. As well as being a fitness coach you have run several major marathons. Tell us more?

Seth Wise

My background is team sports. I played rugby from a young age all the way up until my mid-thirties. It was only then that I found a new love for endurance sport. I have run marathons and Ultra-marathons all over the country, both on and off the road. I’ve also completed two Ironman Triathlons. I love big city marathons, with all the pomp, ceremony and big crowds of supporters, but London remains my favourite – an iconic race in an incredible city. I’ve been lucky enough to run it twice already, and can’t wait to get back for my third go in October.

• Where did the running bug come from?

Once I retired from competitive rugby, I needed something to fill the void. Running came more through circumstance than design. My wife and I were just starting to have a family and running was the easiest thing for me to fit in around work and family life. During my exploits with the Ironman Triathlon I realised that I was a much better runner than I was a cyclist and decided to focus on one discipline rather than three and see where it could take me. I have been running fairly competitively for the last four years or so, and when I’m not training for challenges such as the North Pole Marathon I love to race on the road locally in events such as the Chichester, Brighton and Worthing half marathons, Great South Run in Portsmouth and, one of my favourite local races, the Arundel 10k.

• Have you raised money for charity through your adventures?

I have, and continue to do so. With my trip to the Arctic and through my 90 Degrees North platform I am raising funds for three incredible charities: Ubuntu Pathways, Cancer Research UK, and our very own Love Your Hospital; a locally-based charity that supports the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust. The charities I support are always carefully selected and driven by a personal or emotional connection.

• How can we sponsor you?

You can learn more about my adventure and the charities I am supporting through my website – www.90degrees-north.com – where you will also find a link to my JustGiving page if you feel able to support my cause. The quickest and easiest way to follow my journey is to like or follow my social platforms – Facebook @90degrees.n or Instagram @90degrees.north