How is it the middle of December already? I can’t quite compute it, but the calendar (like Shakira’s hips) doesn’t lie. And that means this is my last offering for 2024.

It’s got me feeling all nostalgic for the year almost gone by. So, while the rest of the world revels in the fact that they’re in the top 0.1 per cent of listeners for (insert favourite artist here), I got to thinking about my parenting highlights.

Holidays, days out and time with her family was one of Katherine's Parenting Wrapped highlights of 2024

If I had to run down the top 5, perhaps it would go a little something like this:

1. Successfully navigating parenting for another year. It might sound trite but it couldn’t be truer. I know I’m 43 and I’ve been parenting for more than a decade, but there are still mornings when I wake up and I’m astounded that I’m a grown-up. Let alone the fact I have two children I’m jointly responsible for. Ensuring they’re fed, watered, have a roof over their heads, get to school when required and most of all, are loved and cared for will forever be my proudest achievement, not just for 2024 but for always. That being said, ensuring all those things happen isn’t without its trials and tribulations so it’s with great pride that I’ve made it to the end of another year relatively unscathed.

2. Aside from the very general point one, my absolute favourite part of this year was spending quality time with my family. As might be evidenced by these columns, I love a day out, night away or holiday. And 2024 has delivered on family fun in spades. Top of the Pops was probably our holiday to Mallorca in the summer. Sunshine, relaxing and a steady supply of pina coladas made it one to remember. A few months have passed since we got back, and I’ve even started to forget the stress of packing and preparing for it. But don’t think that I won’t be back in 2025 with more moaning about having to remember everything for every eventuality while my husband struggles to remember his pants. Days out around Sussex and beyond were also highly commended.

3. Drilling down into the details, I’d say coming in at number three is managing the mental load. There’s a lot to remember when you’re a parent, but I would say 90 per cent of the time the full mental load of running family life falls to the mum. Call me sexist, but that’s just the reality among me and my friends. Making sure things happen as they’re supposed to, and at the right time, is a military operation. And I’m proud to say bar a few little hiccups, it’s mostly been executed without issue. That’s not to say this run-up to Christmas isn’t challenging. I really could have done with a secretary to manage all the school and club correspondence this term (remembering costumes, festive outings, carol singing, Nativities, fairs and more is often mind-boggling) but with just two weeks to go until the big day, I think I might just make it. Hurrah!

4. Although still guilt-inducing, I have got better this year at recognising the worth of taking time for myself away from being a mum. Because I work slightly reduced hours, I can feel bad for using my time off to do things like go for walks or coffee with friends. But perhaps because of point three, the constant mental load, I know that taking some time to recharge the batteries is so important. Go me!

5. Last but not least, and probably because it’s the time of year when you’re allowed to be a bit sentimental, I’d choose gratitude. The older and wiser I get, the more I become so grateful for the fact I can provide a nice life, a warm and comfortable home and lovely treats for my children. It is a privilege I know not everyone has. It makes me even more determined to go into 2025 with a positive outlook. And as always, you’ll be along for the ride, too. Until then, I’m wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.