Opinion: New roundabout is dangerous and a waste of money

I had been dreading heading that way through the city but the time finally came when I had to negotiate the new Dutch-style Westgate roundabout.

It’s a silly thing to be in fear of a roundabout. When I lived on the Isle of Wight as a trainee reporter I used to laugh to myself when readers told me they wouldn’t go to Newport because they had to traverse Coppins Bridge roundabout.

What was wrong with these people? It was just a big roundabout with several lanes. Quite straightforward.

I reminded myself of this as I headed down Orchard Street. Surely it can’t be as bad as our readers were saying?

Chichester's controversial new Dutch-style roundabout. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A pedestrian crossing appeared in front of me. There was nobody crossing or waiting but I stopped dead. Just beyond it was a cycle lane and beyond that traffic on the roundabout.

I’m all for keeping pedestrians and cyclists safe but there’s so much going on – where do you look?

Then you get to your exit and there’s another cycle lane crossing your path and another pedestrian crossing. You have to stop on the roundabout.

I wouldn’t be using this if I was on a bike, I thought to myself. Stuff that. I would be in fear of my life.

This week we received the video above taken by a cyclist negotiating the roundabout which just proves my point. Cars driving straight over the cycle lane without stopping, coming to a halt across the cycle lane, pedestrians on the cycle lane…. it’s quite shocking and yet if you use the roundabout you can see why.

We have had hundreds of comments and letters since work at Westgate started. Most have said it is dangerous and a waste of money and I have to agree.

The Dutch-style roundabout – the third in the country – was the preferred option to ‘improve facilities for non-motorised users’, West Sussex County Council says, as part of the infrastructure for the Whitehouse Farm development.

There’s no doubt an upgrade was needed to cope with the extra traffic from all the new homes.

According to the county council ‘the layout of the roundabout gives priority to people walking and cycling, whilst allowing drivers and cyclists to have a clear view of each other to ensure safer journeys for all’.

It’s hard to believe anyone thinks this new junction is ‘safer’.

And the price tag for this innovation? A mere £950,000. Although I understand the council isn’t footing the bill, you would think there were better ways to spend this huge amount of money with the state of the pothole ridden roads around Chichester as they are.