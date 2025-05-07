Parenting in Sussex: A day at Littlehampton seaside and trying Worthing's new supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We had a little taster last week and it was fantastic.

I’m talking about hot and sunny weather, of course, because anyone who has suffered through these columns during the last five years will probably have noticed that I love summer.

I should probably rephrase that, I love summer when it’s behaving itself would be more apt. Because summer when it’s cold and raining is unacceptable to me.

I spend the long winter months fantasising about being out and about, doing things with my family. And a day out is infinitely more enjoyable when you’re not soggy and cold.

Katherine got excited for summer as the warmer weather hit last week. A day on Littlehampton beach was just one of the activities she got up to.

So, the sunshine and temperatures last week were a complete joy to me, and as I flounced around in summer dresses and shorts I really thought my days of being cold were behind me (until autumn, of course). Fast forward to bank holiday Monday, as I went back to wearing three layers, including a fluffy coat, and got incredibly cross at Mother Nature’s teasing.

At least I made the most of the good weather when it was here.

I was invited to have a golf lesson at Worthing Golf Club, which was a glorious experience with stunning views under a deep blue sky. I was also invited to enjoy a spa treatment at a new boutique hotel in Brighton, followed by a delicious lunch on the outside terrace.

And then there was a day out in Littlehampton with my children and my mum. The kids had a really great time playing in Mewsbrook Park, before trying out the gym equipment. It was a really good set-up, but as they and a host of other children used the monkey cars, rings, yoga ring and parallel bars, I did realise it was supposed to be for those aged 14 and up.

I did supervise my children the whole time, but to be honest, none of it felt as scary as the huge climbing frame in the middle of the kids playpark. Every time we go, one of my children or another child gets stuck on it. I live in fear a child will fall off/through it as it’s so high and the gaps are so big.

A stroll along the seafront followed, and then my kids spent a good half hour making sand heaps (no buckets and spades were forthcoming), throwing pebbles into the sea and just generally clowning around.

A yummy ice cream followed in Edge by the Sea, and then we repeated the journey back to the car. On the way back through Mewsbrook Park we saw three fox cubs who had made their den on the other side of the bridge. We watched them playing for ages, and my son in particular loved it.

I often think the best fun is impromptu, unplanned fun and that was the case on this day. We just saw where the mood took us and spent a happy few hours just mooching.

A day spent in Worthing town centre ended with a stop in the new Aydo International Supermarket. We hadn’t been in yet, but we’ll definitely be back as it’s brilliant there. I’ve always loved going to food shops when I’m abroad as the different products are so interesting to me. And you get the best of a range of countries in Aydo. We picked up a random mix of mustard, pickles, baklava and coconut marshmallow puffs. Plus, the staff were so friendly. We write a lot of stories about the changing retail landscape in our town, and people are often quick to moan, but I can only see a positive in what was an empty unit being filled by a shop selling a treasure trove of goods. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.

And now, I’ll go back to willing the warmer weather to come back from under my blanket!