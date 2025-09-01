Parenting in Sussex: Back to school madness is in full swing

Well, that went quickly. Summer 2025 is done and dusted, kippers and custard (a little nod for the Gavin and Stacey fans out there).

One minute, you have six whole weeks of the kids being at home stretching ahead of you. The next, you’re wondering why you left it until the very beginning of September to plan any kind of back-to-school strategy.

Actually, I’m lying. I had an early flurry of activity and bought my daughter’s new uniform for high school back in May. I felt oh-so-organised and pretty good about myself. I traded off this for weeks until it dawned on me that it might not be the only thing I needed to sort out.

Cue a flurry of activity ordering new school bags, pencil cases, water bottles, etc., all at the last minute.

Katherine was hoping to find an Indian summer at the end of the rainbow she saw in Tenby

I seem to do this every year, and despite telling myself I won’t let it be that last-minute and stressful in future, I still am yet to learn.

Maybe it’s because I’m never ready for summer to end. I know I bang on and on about it but I just love warm weather, light evenings, barbecues, sitting in pub beer gardens, picnics, beach days, outdoor family fun... the list goes on.

While the second it hits September 1 the rest of the world might be ready to talk about pumpkin spiced lattes, trick or treating and – dare I even say it – the fact that Christmas will be ‘round the corner’, I’m patiently waiting for an Indian summer and refusing to acknowledge that shorts and t-shirt weather will soon be no more.

I can’t complain this year as the weather has been pretty favourable as far as British summers go, I’d just like lots more of it.

‘So how did you spend your summer, Katherine?’, I hear nobody asking. Well, there was a lovely holiday to Spain where I enjoyed beaches, the pool, culture, history and some theme-park fun. There were also lots of family days out at the National Trust and other places. And then there was a week in Wales, where we visited Caerphilly Castle and spent a gorgeous day in Tenby.

It was a lot of fun, and lots of lovely memories were made. I guess I just need to be grateful for that and start getting into an autumn vibe. But I draw the line at talking about Christmas – that’s just ridiculous!

See you next week!